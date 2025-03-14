Woman refuses to pay friend's MOH after she dropped out of bachelorette, 'STOP WHINING.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

"AITA for refusing to pay my friend’s Maid of Honor because someone else dropped out of attendance?"

One of my close friends is getting married and we’re having a bachelorette party for her. I’m flying in from another country. When we all committed to attending, we were asked if we wanted shared rooms or individual rooms.

I said a shared room, as did at least two other attendees that I know of out of 7. I paid the maid of honor for my shared room several months ago. Since then I’ve been part of a layoff, basically I don’t have a ton of money to spend.

My roommate pulled out and the maid of honor is now demanding an additional $500 from me. I’ve said no, and offered other alternatives, like they could invite someone else in the friend’s place, or they could downsize and get a less expensive place for everyone to stay.