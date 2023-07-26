Woman refuses to read ex-friend's essay about 'everything wrong;' AITA?

Talking about feelings with friends can be a complicated and awkward journey, but it's often necessary to build a more stable foundation for the future...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she should read an ex-friends 'essay,' the judgmental internet jury was ready for the tale.

AITA for not reading my (ex)friends essay about everything wrong with me?

Recently a friend (32/f) of 9 years who I (27/f) considered one of my good friends texted me completely out of the blue saying that she didn't want to come to my wedding or 'be my friend anymore'.

Some backstory; I knew the friendship was fading but had just assumed we would slowly go our separate ways. Over the past few years I have often gone to her house gto comfort her about everything that went wrong in her life, including things she really had a choice in changing.