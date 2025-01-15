Woman refuses to see her cousin after he 'killed' her cat, 'I was furious.' AITA?

He pulled what looks to be meat out of a bag, and my heart dropped, I thought he had killed my cat. I completely broke down, crying and freaking out in front of everyone. (As much as I hate it, both dogs and cat still get butchered for meat here but hidden away from the authorities).

As it turned out, my cousin was pulling a prank. What he had was actually rabbit meat to be cooked for my birthday (rabbit meat also made me fully uncomfortable. I didn't eat that dish.) It just seriously looked like a cat's anatomy and it freaked me out.