Woman refuses to share inheritance from 'old money' grandparents with step siblings. AITA?

Please, when it comes to money, put everyone on an information diet. Your friends and other family members don't need to know anything about your inheritance. Stop telling people about it.

Pladohs_Ghost said:

NTA. Your dad's stepkids have absolutely no relation to your mom and grands, nor to you. At no point can any sort of claim on their part to inheritance be anything other than laughable. As you've no relationship to dad's stepkids, I have to wonder why he'd even think you'd consider giving them money. They're not your family, not your friends, not your anything.