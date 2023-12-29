Woman refuses to shave her legs while home for the holidays, 'My dad is adamant.' AITA?

He said he’s disappointed in me for “not grooming myself” by shaving my legs, and compared me negatively to other girls in my age range that he knows. He says that I should always want to look “presentable.”

Honestly, I got really emotional and started crying. I told him that it has nothing to do with looking presentable or hygiene, that I’m not trying to impress anyone, and that it was weird for him to be noticing other girls’ appearances like that.

I also told him that I especially don’t want to shave my legs now, because I don’t want to give him the satisfaction. My mom says I’m being childish. AITA?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

chickadeedeedee_ said: