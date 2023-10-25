Woman refuses to sign prenup for future husband, 'men get screwed in marriage.' AITA?

Btw his parents are happily married, his sister married her college bf and they are going strong and most of his friends are in good relationships. I’m his second relationship and his first relationship is with his high school sweetheart and they broke up because they were living for different colleges.

He has never personally experienced any bad relationships and it seems like all his “women are screwing men” are coming from consuming this content. I’m not against prenups but we are on pretty even levels financially and neither of our families are leaving us anything sizeable.

We also want kids and that means I have to take time off work and he works more hours than me, so I’m doing probably doing more housework and childcare. Even at home now I do more cleaning.