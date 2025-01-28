Woman refuses to sign a 'prenup' after 6 years of marriage, 'we have 3 kids.' AITA? 'The business is doing really well.'

My husband (35M) and I (33F) have been married for 6 years and together for 10 (we knew each other forever, lol). We have 3 kids. When we got married, we were both pharmacists. Two years into our marriage, my husband opened a family business with his father, and the business is doing really well.
My husband gets 50% of the net revenue and owns a good amount of money, but everything is tied up in the company, and the balance is updated every year as the business grows. His father is worried that if we ever get divorced, I’ll ask for half of the business’s money, so he wants me to sign a document relinquishing that right.
For context, we’re Muslims, and in Islam, the woman is entitled to what was agreed upon prior to marriage in case of divorce. For me, that amount is around $120,000, and our house is already 50/50, so I wouldn’t ask for anything more.
However, I don’t want to sign anything. I feel my husband should trust me when I say I would never ask for half of his share ins the business. I also pointed out that his dad didn’t ask his mom to sign such a document, so why should I have to? So, AITA for refusing to sign this?
Opposite-Progress990 said:
NTA. Asking for a post marital contract 6 years and 3 kids into the marriage is absurd. If they wanted a prenup, that ship sailed before the wedding. The double standard with your MIL makes it even more insulting. Your word and Islamic marriage contract should be enough. This feels like your FIL trying to control things and your husband not standing up for you. Hold your ground.
WHODATSAIDD said:
It must be doing really well for him to ask about it now, do not sign. NTA.
Suckerforcats said:
NTA, but if your husband contributed any of your joint marital funds to the business, you could be entitled to some of it or at the very least, those funds back. Do not sign anything without your own lawyer (not his) reviewing it.
nylonvest said:
NTA. Hopefully your husband drops it. But if he doesn't what you should do is demand that if they want you to consider signing something, you need a lawyer, and you expect the business or your father in law to pay for it, and then talk to the lawyer about it.
I expect the lawyer will tell you not to be a fool and if you're willing to give up your claim to the business in a divorce you should get something of value in exchange. Such as, say, an extra $100,000 right now. Or an agreement that you get the house in a divorce fully, not 50%.
Ok_Stable7501 said:
I wouldn’t sign unless MIL signs. NTA.
abba-zabba88 said:
Absolutely do not ever think of signing this document, part of the reason why he can do well in the business is because you assist with his home life. GIRL DO NOT SIGN A DARN THING. NTA.