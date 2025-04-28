Woman refuses to be sister's Maid of Honor, 'she skipped my wedding because her dog died.' AITA?

Now she's grieving all over again, not just the dog, but the damage to your relationship which is so clearly linked to that, when she should be preparing for her own wedding.

RealTalkFastWalk said:

NAH. It was very bad timing but no one’s fault. She would have been a terrible MOH while dealing with that initial grief, so it’s probably for the best she wasn’t there sobbing next to you. It sounds like she never acknowledged how much her absence hurt you though. If you can’t be there for her in good conscience then declining is appropriate, however, the bitterness you hold against her won’t be satisfied.

Monday0987 said: