Woman refuses to split $300,000 prize with BF she planned to share it with; AITA?

We've all split a lottery ticket or a slot machine round with a friend or romantic partner, promising to split any winnings in a blaze of share glory, but what happens when you actually hit the jackpot?

So, when a conflcited young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she'd be wrong to keep a big prize, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for keeping a $300,000 prize to myself when I originally planned to share it with my boyfriend?

My (26f) boyfriend (27m) is really into cars. He recently discovered a charity project where they fixed up an old Jaguar. It's worth around $300,000. You could buy a ticket for $50 to enter and the money went towards a good cause.

My bf is broke at the moment so I offered to go halves with the ticket. He didn't want to because then the car wouldn't be his completely.

I wasn't too worried about it and didn't mention it again. I did however buy a ticket for myself.