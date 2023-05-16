Woman refuses to split $300,000 prize with BF she planned to share it with; AITA?

So, when a conflcited young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she'd be wrong to keep a big prize, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
My (26f) boyfriend (27m) is really into cars. He recently discovered a charity project where they fixed up an old Jaguar. It's worth around $300,000. You could buy a ticket for $50 to enter and the money went towards a good cause.
My bf is broke at the moment so I offered to go halves with the ticket. He didn't want to because then the car wouldn't be his completely.
I wasn't too worried about it and didn't mention it again. I did however buy a ticket for myself.
Well, I won and as of August 1st will be the owner of the car. When my boyfriend found out he was really excited until I told him that I was going to sell it and put half of it in my savings and invest half of it.