Woman refuses to support affair baby sister after she calls her bio dad her 'real dad.' AITA?

She said it wasn't fair and he promised nothing had changed. He said he wished he hadn't done any of it. He wished he had left her to her real dad since he meant nothing to her clearly. She went to Jake who told her she got what she deserved. Then she turned to me. I didn't say that but I told her I wanted no part of her pity party and would not support her after what she did to dad. She told me we had always been close and it was so cold and cruel to reject supporting her when she needs it most. AITA?