Woman refuses to support friend's wedding because of comments about fiancé, 'he's just not her type.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my friend I won't support her wedding plans because of her behavior towards my fiancé?"

I (28F) have a close friend, "Sarah" (27F), who recently got engaged. I was thrilled for her and offered to help with her wedding planning. I expected her to be open to suggestions and appreciate my input. However, over the past few months, I have noticed some concerning behavior from her toward my fiancé, "Jake" (30M).

It started with her making passive-aggressive comments about his hobbies and interests, which I brushed off at first. But then, she began to make snide remarks about our relationship, claiming that I could “do better” and that Jake was “just not her type.” It felt like she was consistently trying to undermine my happiness. I confronted her about it, and while she apologized, the comments continued over time.