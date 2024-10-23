Woman refuses to take her 6-year-old niece trick-or-treating, 'my family is furious.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to take my niece trick-or-treating even though my family is furious?"

For context, I live at home while going to college part-time and working. My older sister, “Emily” (26F), has a 6-year-old daughter, “Lily.” I love Lily, she’s great, but Emily has a habit of dumping her on me last-minute whenever she wants a break. This has been happening for years now, and no one in the family really questions it because, you know, “family helps family.”

So, a few days ago, Emily told me she couldn’t take Lily trick-or-treating this year because she and her boyfriend were going to some adult Halloween party. She just assumed I’d do it. I had already made plans with my friends to go out to a haunted house and watch horror movies, something we’ve been planning for weeks.