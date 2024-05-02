Woman REFUSES to take toddler to visit in-laws. 'Not after everything they've put my through.' AITA? UPDATED

atypeslef writes:

NAH but I do think you need to have a conversation with hubby about it. Maybe he doesn't want to spend alot of time with his family. By taking a couple days at the end of your vacation he is minimizing contact but still seeing his family.

It's not necessarily the "right way" to do things but it avoids conflict and an extended stay in what would be a hostile environment.

You said he was supportive of your boundaries and set them with his family. So I could see where trying to do an additional different trip could be something he is not interested in. A week or extended weekend specifically seeing them is not going to be pleasant for any of you.