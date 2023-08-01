Stepmom wants unemployed daughter to work; accuses her of living off 'daddy's money.'

Being unemployed unintentionally is the worst. Being unemployed intentionally is excellent. Being unemployed intentionally and having others chime in with their opinions is annoying.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A#%hole Subreddit, a woman calls out her stepmom's hypocrisy for being on her for being unemployed.

I (24f) currently stay with my dad at his summer house. My dad's wife Monica is also here. To be clear, neither Monica nor I have jobs.

Monica has always had an issue with my unemployment. According to my dad, she thinks it shouldn't be the case and that my dad should pressure me to get a job, which he has declined to do. She has made the odd thinly veiled comment about it which I've ignored.