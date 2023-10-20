Bride refuses to apologize to ten strangers at her wedding, 'you weren't invited.'

My in-laws were embarrassed that their friends were being treated that way. I, very politely, asked them what they expected when they invited people without informing the people planning and paying for the wedding.

They said we needed to go and apologize for their treatment. I said I would, but I would also explain that they had not actually been invited. If they wanted their guests told anything else, then they had to go explain.

They are upset with me. My husband has my back 100%. I think I could have been more gracious, but I also think it should not have fallen on us to deal with it.

OP responded to a questions:

FritosRule says: