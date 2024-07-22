Woman refuses to attend brother's wedding, 'he's marrying my ex-boyfriend.' AITA?

pancho_2504 said:

This situation was entirely IN their control, they made a series of decisions over and over again, they knew this would hurt you but they didn't and don't care. Why would you want that type of selfish dhead in your life? NTA.

TrustSweet said:

NTA. You would be just as uncomfortable if your sister, Jenny, was marrying your ex-boyfriend.

ZookeepergameWise774 said:

NTA. State, loud and clear, to your parents, the about-to-be-married pair and anyone else who is pushing you to attend, that you will spend the entire day/evening describing the event to everyone you speak to as “your brother marrying your “sloppy seconds."