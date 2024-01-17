Woman refuses to attend family events because her child 'struggles' around toxicity.

It became clear after CPS got involved that while Sarah was not a danger to Becca, Ella and Becca could not continue to live together in the environment they were in. I think they only took things so seriously because Ella told the social worker about wishing Becca and Sarah dead and telling them how much she hates her sister.

My husband and I stepped up and offered to take Ella, which CPS agreed to it. When I spoke to them about the rules and how things would be handled, they said not to set up visits with Tom or Becca for Ella and to get Ella therapy. But they did say, if we wanted to, we could attend larger family functions even if they would be there.