Woman refuses to attend friend's 'man-free' wedding, 'she hung up.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to attend my friend's 'man-free' wedding?"

My (30F) friend "Lisa" (34F) is marrying her fiancée "Sophie" (35F) in two months. I've known both of them for several years and I am (or at least was until this whole debacle) quite close with Lisa so I was not surprised that they've invited me to the wedding. However, on the invitation it was noted that it's a "man-free" event, meaning that no men are allowed to be there.

Despite not being a man myself, I felt that it was a weird decision on their part. I'm also on good terms with Lisa's brother (28M), so I texted him to ask if he knows what's up with that whole thing and if at least brides' families are exceptions to the no men rule.