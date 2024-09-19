Woman refuses to be a bridesmaids in her brother's wedding; 'I saw the guest list. I'M OUT.' AITA?

When this woman wants to boycott her brother's wedding after she finds out who's not invited, she asks the internet:

"AITA for being the bridesmaid and not going to my brother's wedding?"

My older brother is 25 and is getting married. He asked me to be the maid of honor at the wedding and I accepted, making it clear that he invited me almost a year in advance.

My maternal grandmother is the sweetest and most caring human being I know, but the wedding is only a week away and she still hasn't been invited, so I decided not to go to the wedding if she wasn't invited.

Context: Our mother died 10 years ago (I was 11 at the time and my brother was 15). Since then, we have been distancing ourselves from our maternal family due to lack of time.