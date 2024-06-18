Woman refuses to be Matron of Honor for twin sister. 'She would have to write her speech herself.'

Eventually we went to college in the same state so we could still hang out. We are each other's go to for advice, cheering up, encouragement. This wouldn't be an issue except both are marrying on Valentine's Day next year, as it's an anniversary for both of them, either their first date or when they officially became a couple.

One is marrying in Hawaii and the other in our hometown in the Midwest. I just can't do both. Also, I introduced my friend and her fiance, who is also a good friend of mine. I've met my sister's fiance twice and we only spoke a handful of times casually.