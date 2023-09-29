Woman ruins stepsister's wedding by dropping out of bridal party; stepdad won't pay.

Victoria then snapped that she needed me as a bridesmaid because her dad (my stepdad) and Jake wanted me to be one (apparently for the optics, since Jake’s sister is also a bridesmaid, and we’re both from families who value the “close-knit family” image). Her dad is paying for the wedding.

I just said, "Great, neither of us wanted me to be a bridesmaid, I’m out," and I left. Victoria is now blowing up my phone, begging me to be a bridesmaid again. Her dad is furious with the way she treated me and how she told me about him wanting me to be a bridesmaid and is now being (according to her) very tight on the purse for the wedding.