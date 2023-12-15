Woman refuses to change her 'unusual' first name to work for FIL's company. AITA?

He didn't say anything else right away but then a couple of days later he told me he was serious about wanting me to work there but I would need to change my name to something less "embarrassing" because the negative impact on his business was not something he was willing to risk and a ridiculous name is a sure way to harm your relationship with important business contacts.

I told him I understood if he felt my name could not fit in with his business but I would not change my name so we should just forget the offer. For the second time when talking to him he was taken aback.