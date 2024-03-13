Woman refuses to define relationship with BF of 7 years as 'serious' if he won't get married. AITA? UPDATED

Every Tuesday we have dinner with friends at this Mexican restaurant. So last night at dinner a guy that I know socially from living in the same small town walked up and said that he knew I was exclusively dating bf but he just wanted to say that I should call him if I ever decided that I wanted a “serious relationship." Then he looked at bf and said, nothing personal man. I know we go way back (they are about the same age and hung out in high school and in their early twenties) but if she ever decides she wants more than casual dating, it would be over between you two anyway.