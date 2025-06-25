Woman refuses to do 'mean spirited' 'cheating prank' with friends. AITA?

So, I (35F) have been married to my husband "Alan" (38M) for the past four years, and it's been great. Now, I have a group of girlfriends that I've known since High School, and we like to do pranks now and then.
One of my friends, "Beth", came up with this idea of doing a cheating prank on our husbands/boyfriends, as it's something she's seen on TikTok. Everyone agreed to do it, but I wasn't keen. While I do love a prank, I don't feel like it should be hurtful or mean-spirited.
Two of my friends, including Beth, did the prank and they said their husbands found it hilarious. They kept pressuring to "join in the fun and do the prank," but I wasn't comfortable, especially since it would involve my husband catching me with another guy. Even if we weren't doing anything, that would still be disrespectful.
A day later, I came up with a prank that I was inspired by an old "banned commercial" that featured a woman screaming in pleasure, and it turns out that she was eating ice cream.
I thought that might be funny, so on my day off I got the best ice cream and waited for Alan to come home. I waited in the bedroom, laying on the bed as I ate the ice cream with my camera set to record. When I heard my husband entered, I started "screaming with pleasure."
When my husband entered the bedroom, "Oh my god, this ice cream is so good!". He started laughing. He said he would be right back and went to the kitchen and came back with a spoon. He hoped into bed, saying "This must be some damn good ice cream", and we both finished it off. I told him I recorded the prank, he said I was "A little nutty" but that's "why he loved me."
When I should my friends the video, some got angry, especially Beth. She said I didn't do it right and that I should have done it the way she did it. I told her I have no regret and that I thought the original cheating prank was too mean. She called me a "coward," then I called her a "b", and I left soon after.
Some of my friends in the group think I just shouldn't have done the prank at all if I was uncomfortable, and the others said I should have done it the way Beth suggested. My husband is on my side and said if I did the prank with a guy involved, he wouldn't have found it funny.
My friend (the one who owns this account) says I did the right thing, and that people online will likely be agree. AITA for not doing the "cheating prank" the way my friends wanted me to, and them getting upset with me?
Fearless_Spring5611 said:
NTA. There is nothing funny about a "cheating prank." Pranks should confuse and bemuse, not abuse.
Chuck60s said:
NTA. I've seen this cheating prank done before and it ruined a marriage because of how it was done. Yours was perfect imo.
BlueRFR3100 said:
NTA. Your friends are incredibly insecure if they can't even handle the idea that someone didn't do a TikTok video "correctly." Personally, I have found cheating pranks to be very disrespectful. The only thing worse is fake deaths.
Sami_George said:
NTA. The original prank was stupid and cruel. Your prank was actually funny and turned cute. Your friends suck.
Gingereej1t said:
I may be cynical, but it sounds to me like she was TRYING to screw up your relationship with your husband. Getting upset because you didn’t do it “right” sounds like you didn’t get the outcome she was looking for.
Substantialgood4102 said:
NTA. You're smart not to do a cheating prank. What happens if you do and instead of laughing you husband walks out and divorces you? Or beats the crap out of you or the guy? Your friends are idiots. Can't wait to read about another TikTok divorce.