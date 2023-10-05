Woman refuses to financially support sister's plan to get pregnant and be a SAHM. AITA?

They kept pushing about it. Saying how I go on exotic vacations and own a house already. I do. I worked hard in college with full scholarship and immediately got a well paying job. I lived within my means and saved up to buy my own house. Its not much, just a 2BHK apartment. But to me it's great.

I said my financial status is none of their business. If they want to have a family, they need to be able to afford it themselves. Not ask me. My sister got mad at me saying I am refusing to help her because I hate children.

I am punishing her for her choices. I said I am doing no such thing. She is entitled to her choices. But I am not obliged to fund her.