Woman refuses to give pregnant passenger her seat on the train; AITA?

Finding a seat on a crowded train or bus can be an extreme sport of evolutionary technique, especially when you have to take one for the team and give it up for a stranger who needs it more...

What happens, though, when a fellow sitter shames you for refusing to give up your seat for a pregnant person? So, when a frustrated public transportation rider decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about an annoying encounter on the train, people were ready to roast them.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not giving a pregnant lady my seat?

I 24(F) caught a metro two days ago at 8 am after finishing a 10 hour over night work shift. All the metro seats were taken and there was a very obviously pregnant woman on board as well. She was about 7-8 months pregnant.

Normally I would offer a pregnant woman my seat as I myself have been pregnant before and when I was it was an absolute pain in the a#s to have to stand near the end. However there were many other able bodied people on the metro and I was extremely tired from work.