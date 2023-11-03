Woman refuses to go to MIL's house for Christmas. 'They claim that I am manipulating my husband.' AITA?

We expected this and gave a warning last Christmas (also knowing that I was pregs with #3) that we don’t know the details of what Christmas would look like but we were hoping to stay home all day. We even offered to make Christmas dinner if things panned out that way.

We had some push back but nothing serious. Fast forward to this Christmas, husband and I decided that we would stay home and open our doors around noon to anyone who wanted to come.

This way the kids could have a “Santa morning”, get naps and still see some family. It would also save husband and I from bickering by the end of the travel day (iykyk).