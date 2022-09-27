Woman asks if it was wrong to skip engagement party after fiancé takes prank too far.

AITA for not attending the engagement dinner my future in-laws threw for me after my fiance hid my engagement ring?
My fiance (M 31) proposed to me (f 28) days ago. He has this habit of joking around and pulling pranks occasionally. It bothers me, but I try to have patience. His family wanted to throw us an engagement party at a restaurant. I heard his mom talk about how expensive the place was and how much they paid for reservations, so this was a massive deal for them.
My fiance and I were getting ready. I noticed my engagement ring wasn't where I left it before I entered the shower. I freaked out and looked for it everywhere. I asked my fiance about it, and he said he didn't see it. I freaked out and was running out of time for the party. He sat there watching me, almost losing my mind trying to find it, to the point where I started crying because, without the ring, I couldn't show up to the party.