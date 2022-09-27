Someecards Logo
Woman asks if it was wrong to skip engagement party after fiancé takes prank too far.

Shenuque Tissera
Sep 27, 2022 | 1:53 PM
Prank people love to take a joke far. Unfortunately, they sometimes don't understand how far is too far. On a popular Reddit thread, one prankster takes his joke on his fiancé further than he should have.

AITA for not attending the engagement dinner my future in-laws threw for me after my fiance hid my engagement ring?

Congratulations, OP!

My fiance (M 31) proposed to me (f 28) days ago. He has this habit of joking around and pulling pranks occasionally. It bothers me, but I try to have patience. His family wanted to throw us an engagement party at a restaurant. I heard his mom talk about how expensive the place was and how much they paid for reservations, so this was a massive deal for them.

That's too soon to lose that.

My fiance and I were getting ready. I noticed my engagement ring wasn't where I left it before I entered the shower. I freaked out and looked for it everywhere. I asked my fiance about it, and he said he didn't see it. I freaked out and was running out of time for the party. He sat there watching me, almost losing my mind trying to find it, to the point where I started crying because, without the ring, I couldn't show up to the party.

