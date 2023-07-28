Woman decides to tell sister she's cutoff by not showing up to her wedding, asks AITA?

My mom, who is VERY sensitive about drinking because of a traumatic experience, called me and asked me about it. I said no and asked where my sister got that from, and she said she didn't know, so I texted her about it.

She immediately called me disrespectful, again insulted my personality and everything about me, pulled the 'you're uninvited to my wedding' card (they got engaged a week prior), and lastly told me I should be careful that nothing is going to happen to me in my car (implying harming me indirectly by sabotaging my car), after which she blocked me.