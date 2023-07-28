Woman decides to tell sister she's cutoff by not showing up to her wedding, asks AITA?

Cutting a family member out of your life is a huge decision. Holidays, birthdays, and family vacations will never be the same. Sometimes a family member deserves to no longer be in your life.
She writes:
I (20f) am considering not attending my sister's (23f) wedding. Here's the reason: She is an egoistic, self-centered narcissist who has worsened my life for as long as I can remember. She's been alarming to many other people (including my whole family), but it has always seemed that she's had it out for me specifically.
I don't know why she's behaving like this towards me; I can only speculate that it might be jealousy because I've been academically successful. I've always tried co-existing with her, only interacting when necessary, but it didn't go too well. I'll give you a few examples;
When we still lived with our parents, I refused to let her use my printer because she yelled and insulted me an hour prior, and when I did so, she lost it and threw a hot water bottle at me.
She called me and my whole family a c%nt over a Wifi router. She called my mom a c%nt and told her to shut up (which is just not normal in our family; not even saying 'shut your mouth' is) after she refused to babysit her two bulldogs for over a week because it stressed out our dog and she has to work and take care of my little sister and the household as well.
In the most recent incident; (context: she did an apprenticeship as a mechanic), she heard something I said, making her think I was planning to be drunk. I was actually talking about PokémonGo, I rarely drink, and instead of asking me then and there, she went to my mom a week later and asked if I had a problem with drinking.
My mom, who is VERY sensitive about drinking because of a traumatic experience, called me and asked me about it. I said no and asked where my sister got that from, and she said she didn't know, so I texted her about it.
She immediately called me disrespectful, again insulted my personality and everything about me, pulled the 'you're uninvited to my wedding' card (they got engaged a week prior), and lastly told me I should be careful that nothing is going to happen to me in my car (implying harming me indirectly by sabotaging my car), after which she blocked me.
Then, she invited my mom and me and my boyfriend (she still blocked me, though). I've had enough, and I want to clarify that I no longer wish to have her in my life. It'll never stop if I don't cut her out now, and it will always go back and forth like this. She never apologizes, not to me, not to my mom, or to anyone else, she pretends everything is back to normal, and I don't want that to happen.
Everyone tells me they understand, but I should go to keep the family peace.
I am not sure what to do. Would I be the a#&hole?
Siblings are not meant to be forever to some.
OnlymyOP says:
NTA (Not the A#%hole). Based on your post I can't think of a single reason why you should attend. However, I guarantee a variation of the 'but she's your sister' card will be played. This is a manipulation used when another family member knows the other person is in the wrong and is unable to justify their actions.
west_of_edem says:
NTA. An invitation isn't a summons.
type1error says:
NTA. She probably invited you because your absence would not go unnoticed by the other guests.
OP, your sister is now her husband's problem now.