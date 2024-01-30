Woman refuses to give entitled stepdaughter a job her company husband says that's 'unfair,' demands special treatment. UPDATED

My husband asked me to consider hiring Mia as a designer in my company. From the outset, I knew Mia wasn't a strong designer, but I agreed to have her apply for the position and submit her portfolio for review by myself and the team.

My husband seemed surprised by my decision to have her apply rather than immediately accepting his request, but he informed Mia, who sent a thank-you text.

I'm uncertain whether my husband misled her or if she sent the text to guilt-trip me; regardless, I responded by informing her that we would evaluate her work constructively and wished her luck. On the day of the review, Mia's work didn't meet our criteria, so she received an email informing her that she wasn't accepted.