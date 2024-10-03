Woman refuses to help aunt plan her wedding; 'I won't be a bridesmaid either after what you've done.' AITA?

Her best friend was supposed to be a bridesmaid, so she was now one bridesmaid short. For that reason, she asked me to be a bridesmaid. She said that she needed help planning the wedding and that "my creative vision would be appreciated".

I thought about accepting, despite knowing that I was just asked because she needed a replacement, but then I found out that my uncle originally wanted me to be in the wedding party, but once again my aunt said no.

She told him that she was the one who chose the bridesmaids and he chose the groomsmen. He also asked if I could be a flower girl but she said no.