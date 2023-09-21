Woman refuses to help brother raise kids after wife leaves, 'she left for a reason.'

My brother, unfortunately, did not support her in these aspirations. I warned him about the consequences of his stance once, but he told me that it was none of my business how he managed his household, so I refrained from commenting further.

About a month ago, my brother's wife left him, leaving behind a letter expressing her inability to continue with the way things were and her desire to explore life on her own. She left their children with my brother and essentially disappeared. No one knows her whereabouts, and it seems her family is also unaware.