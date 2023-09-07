Woman refuses to meet nieces because their mom stole her fiancé when she was 21.

I'm estranged from my sister after I found out she was sleeping with my fiance and now my parents want me to be invovled with her children.

TurbulentBody5161 writes:

I (29f) have been estranged from my sister, Elizabeth (32f), for the last 8 years. When I was 21, I was engaged to my ex, Frankie (30m), and had just found out I was pregnant. I confided in Elizabeth because she was my older sister, and we were always there for each other.

The pregnancy was a shock to me as I had conceived while on birth control. Elizabeth's reaction was slightly off when I told her, and at the time, I thought she was disappointed in me for getting pregnant before finishing college.