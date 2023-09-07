Woman refuses to meet nieces because their mom stole her fiancé when she was 21.

TurbulentBody5161 writes:
I (29f) have been estranged from my sister, Elizabeth (32f), for the last 8 years. When I was 21, I was engaged to my ex, Frankie (30m), and had just found out I was pregnant. I confided in Elizabeth because she was my older sister, and we were always there for each other.
The pregnancy was a shock to me as I had conceived while on birth control. Elizabeth's reaction was slightly off when I told her, and at the time, I thought she was disappointed in me for getting pregnant before finishing college.
Days after I told her about my pregnancy, she dropped a bombshell: she and Frankie had been having an affair for three years during my five-year relationship with him. Not only had they been deceitful, but he had also proposed to her and given her a family ring. She told me she wanted me to get an abortion and leave them to be together.
Around the same time, I suffered a miscarriage. I ended my engagement with Frankie, and he moved in with Elizabeth. I cut off all contact with both of them. My parents were torn between the two of us, but my grandma, who lives with my parents, firmly sided with me.
She believed that what Elizabeth had done was awful, even though she acknowledged that she had a kind side. My parents respected my decision not to have anything to do with Elizabeth and didn't try to change my mind.
Now, 8 years later, I'm happily married to my husband, Gray, and expecting a baby. Elizabeth and Frankie did get married, and they have children together. My parents have grown concerned about Elizabeth as a mother.
My grandma, in her typical fashion, noted that Elizabeth appears shallow and treats her kids like accessories rather than caring for their well-being. She seems more interested in their appearance and dressing them up.
My parents have tried to intervene and protect Elizabeth's kids. They've mentioned it to me twice, and I got the impression that they might ask me to get involved as well. To preemptively address this, I told them that I wouldn't be getting involved in helping with Elizabeth's kids. I wanted to save them the trouble of asking.
My parents were surprised and questioned why I wouldn't want to get to know my nieces. I explained that while we might share a blood connection, I had no desire to expose myself to Elizabeth again given what she had done in the past.
I also made it clear that I didn't feel any obligation to involve myself in their lives, considering the history of betrayal and the fact that Elizabeth had asked me to have an abortion to make her relationship with my ex easier. I expressed skepticism about her ability to be a good mother to her kids.
My parents suggested that my attitude was too cold and that, given my own happiness and stability, I should find it in my heart to love my nieces. I didn't agree. So, AITA (Am I the A%#hole)?
Here are some of the top comments from the post.
Mereadsalot says:
Nobody wants to believe their kids are horrible human beings, I really feel for your parents, but where was this support for you when your sister blew up your life? The “she’s not a bad person, she does bad things“ argument is ridiculous.
KronkLaSworda says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). "Since I have moved on and found happiness, I should find love for my nieces." No thanks, mom and pop!
Your sister has never apologized, and keeping those kids not only reminds you of your sisters betrayal on a daily basis, it also means you'll have contact with her. You don't owe her that contact. She hasn't earned it. Not your circus, not your monkeys.
aeroeagleAC says:
I have always been of the opinion that blood means little compared to how people treat you. NTA.
What do you think? Should OP be open to meeting her nieces or is she right to want nothing to do with her sister?