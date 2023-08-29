Woman leaves in-laws house because it 'stinks of patriarchy', asks AITA? *UPDATE*

When she went on a whole woe-is-me act, my husband, who normally supports me, also got mad at me. He asked why I couldn't wake up a few days out of a month earlier than I wanted to and help his mom. When I said he could help his mom since he wakes up anyway, he said that's not the point. He said he doesn't ask much of me, and this is the least I can do. Respect his parents when we are staying under their roof.

I got mad and told him I didn't want to stay under their roof, nor did I have to. With that, I just packed my bags and left that place. Now, my parents and husband are blasting my phone for overreacting. AITA?