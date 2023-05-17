Woman refuses to let entitled SIL and her friends drop in uninvited to her home, AITA?

You can't choose your family, especially your family-in-law. Often you are at the whims of your siblings and who they decide to spend the rest of their lives with. Hopefully, they choose well, but sometimes they choose poorly.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman tries to have a nice night to herself only to be interrupted by her least favorite sister-in-law.

She writes:

I (F) have five brothers and four sisters-in-law, I get along with three of them wonderfully, and the 4th one is just ok. No beef or anything. (Until now) She isn't as social as the rest of us and often keeps to herself.

We have a family group chat with our siblings and spouses, and she doesn't participate much, but I know she reads everything. Also, I live in a touristy area, preparing to amp up for the year.