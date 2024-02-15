Woman makes fiancé choose between their wedding or having his ex in his wedding party. AITA?

The ex he hangs out with, the one who is friends with the whole family and won't back off, the one who is "friendly" but whose closeness to your future husband makes you feel like a third wheel.

The thing is, your fiancé is trying very very hard to redefine his ex as his best friend. That's not the same thing, at all. What if you had slept with your own best friend? Would he want him around at all?

The whole "have you calmed down?" is pure, undiluted bullying. You said it was a deal breaker, he's choosing to break the deal. It's on him, not on you. A platonic relationship with another person can be just as uncomfortable as a sexual one.

Kylito-77 says: