Woman REFUSES to let MIL redecorate nursery; 'GET OUT OF MY HOUSE.' AITA? UPDATED

He got back in the afternoon and as he walked into the door, smiled at me and went "Sorted!" and, characteristically, went to go and make himself a cup of tea.

I got a message a few minutes later from her saying she was very sorry for what she had said to me, that she was in the wrong. Only going to visit when invited, not going to go into the nursery anymore, and was going to respect the rules and boundaries that he and I set for our home life and for our child.

And after added that she was sorry for the comments she'd made on my appearance. I'll believe it when I see it but at least it's a good start, and we've all agreed to go for dinner at some point to talk about future expectations when the the baby comes.