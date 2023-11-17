Woman calls her children's racist bullying "harmless pranks" then plays victim when her brown niece refuses to visit.

I texted Bree, explaining that Amara wouldn't be visiting until there were apologies. Bree responded, claiming it was unfair and that I was punishing her and her kids over a harmless prank. I reiterated that a simple apology for my daughter was all I wanted.

Bree didn't respond, but my mother-in-law called, criticizing me for not letting Bree see her niece and insisting that both Amara and I should move past the incident. Despite explaining that Amara doesn't want to be around Bree or her kids, my mother-in-law continues to text, but Luke supports my decision.

Here are the top comments from the post:

coastalkid92 says:

NTA (Not the A%#hole). First of all, since when was Bree and her children "owed" a relationship with your child. Right now, Amara doesn't want to see them because they have hurt her.

Secondly, kids will be kids extends to maybe doing something dumb when they're 5 and colour on the crisp, white wall. These are teenagers who are fully aware that they're making racially insensitive comments. Their auntie and cousin have south asian heritage and rather than be curious and celebrate the diversity in their extended family, they're calling it weird.