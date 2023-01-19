Woman refuses to let high school bully be a bridesmaid even though she's her twin.

They say twins have a special bond. There have even been documentaries about how twins/triplets separated at birth have felt like a part of them was missing before unintentionally finding their twin.

She writes:

We were very close growing up until high school. She was an outgoing, bubbly cheerleader, and I was a shy nerdy bookworm, so she ditched me for the popular kids. She didn't actively pick on me, but she'd stand by with her head down and do nothing when they bullied me. She would talk to and hang out with me at home as if nothing was wrong, but when at school or the mall where kids at our school were likely to be seen, she didn't want to be seen with me.