Woman refuses to move to Canada to help her sister with her kids, mom calls her an AH.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 14, 2023 | 3:12 PM
Sometimes you need to help your family through a trying time. Loss of a job, illness or even a death in the family can warrant familial assistance. However, sometimes there are some boundaries that your family will try and force you to cross.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman has a sister that tries to get her to move countries to help her.

She writes:

I am 26F, and I have a younger sister Sadie (19f). We don't talk often. She lives in Canada with her newborn twins, Iris and Laila. I moved to England a few years ago to study at my dream university. I live there with my now husband, Lewis (30M).

Sadie got pregnant at 18 with Tyler, her boyfriend, at that time. Tyler and his sister ended up in a car accident a few months after she announced she was pregnant. He and his sister didn't end up surviving the accident. Sadie was distraught during the rest of her pregnancy. My parents were luckily there to help her out.

Sources: Reddit
