Woman names children after all her siblings except for her half-sister, asks AITA?

Consistent_Event1206 writes:
My husband and I have three children together. Our youngest was born this summer. We have always named our kids after people but not using their direct names.
Our oldest girl is Jamie, after my brother James; our middle daughter is Cleo, after my sister Chloe; and our youngest son is Devon, after my husband's best friend Devine.
We spoke to each person we honored before finalizing the names. My siblings were so happy, and my husband's best friend was over the moon. We also never publicly said, "Oh, we named them after these people." We would just announce the names and leave it there.
After my third child was born, my half-sister (12) asked me if I would name our next child after her. I told her I would not. She asked if I would name any child I have after her, and my answer was the same, no.
She was upset about this. This angered my mom, who said it was clear my kids were named after people and I shouldn't just honor two siblings and not honor all three. I replied that it should be mine and my husband's choice what we name our children and who we name them after.
Mom said I looked my baby sister in the face and crushed her heart and soul and told her that she is not a real sibling and only full siblings are worthy of being honored. She said I had treated a child poorly and I should have offered to let her help pick a name or something to smooth things over. But instead, I said no and acted like her feelings didn't matter.
My mom also had some things to say to my husband, but he ignored her. He told me about it, and I told her to keep my husband out of it.
She said I can take the role of the sole jerk. Though she said my siblings were close since they didn't care about our half-sister feeling upset either, according to mom. AITA?
Here are the top comments from the post:
KyotoDreamsTea says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). As long as you’re not isolating your half-sister out plus I understand it may be a name that is not to your or your husband’s liking. But you will be TA (The A#%hole), if you name your child Cheelee.
Impossible_Ask_3564 says:
Jeez your sister (half whatever) is only 12, you could have been kinder towards her, you don't have to name a child after her but you also could have had a bit of tact.
Youwhooo60 says:
YTA (You're The A%#hole). Not for not naming your next child after your sister, but for the way you handled it. She's 12 years old. Show a little grace.
What do you think? Was OP right in being frank with her 12 year old half-sister, or should she have just said yes to her half-sister's request.