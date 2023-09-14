Woman names children after all her siblings except for her half-sister, asks AITA?

She was upset about this. This angered my mom, who said it was clear my kids were named after people and I shouldn't just honor two siblings and not honor all three. I replied that it should be mine and my husband's choice what we name our children and who we name them after.

Mom said I looked my baby sister in the face and crushed her heart and soul and told her that she is not a real sibling and only full siblings are worthy of being honored. She said I had treated a child poorly and I should have offered to let her help pick a name or something to smooth things over. But instead, I said no and acted like her feelings didn't matter.