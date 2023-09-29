Woman refuses to pay $45 for a coke and half an appetizer; husband calls her cheap.

I refused to pay $45 for a coke and half an appetizer and now my husband thinks I'm cheap.

moonstone_magic writes:

Last weekend, one of my friends organized a group outing for some fall activities. We rented a van and visited a few breweries and wineries.

Upon returning, we decided to stop at a pub for a while before heading home. There were around 12 of us, so they seated us at a large table. People began ordering food and drinks, enjoying themselves. When the check arrived, one of the guys promptly handed over his card and, after signing, looked around and said, "Okay, everyone Venmo me $45."

This caught me off guard because many people had ordered various items, including meals, sides, drinks, and shots. I, for instance, had only ordered a diet coke (as I had to drive 1.5 hours home) and shared an appetizer with my husband.