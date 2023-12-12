Woman ruins BF's wedding after uncovering his secret fiancé when she helps him move countries, asks AITA?

So I spent the next few days pretending like everything was okay (we didn't meet in person, so it was easier to just pretend). Meanwhile, I documented pictures/screenshotted chats of everything we did during our 5.5-year relationship and made them into a folder.

Then, I contacted his other girlfriend and sent her all the proof. She initially thought I was lying, but after going through the evidence, she contacted me again to apologize. She also provided proof of their relationship.

To our disgust, we discovered he had given us the exact same things for birthdays, anniversaries, etc., with identical pick-up lines, identical messages on some days. Prior to moving to Y country, there have even been days when he spent the morning with her and the afternoon with me and vice versa.