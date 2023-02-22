Woman refuses to pay her sister's hospital bill because her sister hates France.

Having a baby is very expensive. Checkups, hospital stays, and post-natal care all add up. Unless you live in a country with a public healthcare system, it becomes very affordable and won't cost you your kidney.
She writes:
I(28F) just had my first baby two months ago. My sister (33F) had her third baby less than a week ago. Now to the relevant background: when I was 18, I came to France on an exchange program, and I just fell in love with the country. Then I decided to go to college, met my husband, and moved here permanently.
My sister hated the fact that I had left the US. She took any opportunity to trash talk France, 'socialism and communism,' trash talk my husband and his family, etc. It got to the extent that I went low communication with her.