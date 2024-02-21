Woman refuses to send daughter to therapy, instead bans her BFF from coming over, 'mother knows best.' AITA?

My sister accused me of not being honest with her (by not saying this sooner) and of wanting her marriage and family to fail. She also accused me of being arrogant and thinking I know Ellie better than she does. She also claimed I knew and had seen the girls together. Which is untrue. AITA?

Here are the top judgements from the post:

Little_Manager2727 says:

NTA (Not the A%@^ole). Telling someone not to do something especially at that age will just increase their desire to do it. Unless the friend was getting the daughter in trouble for actions, she shouldn't have tried to separate her best friend from her.