Woman refuses to share custody until her baby's dad 'learns how to be a father.' AITA?

"AITA for telling the father of my child that I won’t share custody until I know he knows how to be a father?"

I’m gonna start this off by saying he doesn’t want to go to court to figure this out, but I will if necessary. So I just gave birth to a baby girl a few weeks ago. My ex and I broke up while pregnant (we argued way too much and both agreed that kind of environment is not good for a baby, so please don’t come at me for being a single mom).

We have been working together as a team to be the best parents we can be, regardless of the split. He wants shared custody, but I’m very hesitant because he’s admitted that he doesn’t know the first thing about babies.