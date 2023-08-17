Woman refuses to 'shell out' money for a wedding where she's a +1; AITA?

Being a plus-one to a wedding where you don't know anyone is often the best case scenario...a beautiful event, a free dinner, and an open bar without having to worry about offending your Great Aunt Liz?

So, when a frustrated plus-one decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As$hole' about whether or not she'd be wrong to reject 'shelling out' cash to attend a wedding of strangers, people were ready for the juicy gossip.

AITA for not wanting to shell out money for a wedding I am a +1 at?

I (24F) have been dating my boyfriend (29M) for 5 months. His friend is getting married and my boyfriend was invited to the wedding with a +1.

I have only met the couple maybe once or twice and have had no real conversations with them. They have never showed interest in getting to know me although I have tried. So they are practically strangers to me.