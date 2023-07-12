Woman refuses to spend her own money on sister's 'stupid' baby shower; AITA?

Baby showers are often fancy excuses to beg your friends and family to buy you presents or write you a check, but that doesn't mean you can't sip a mimosa and mind your own business at the flower-adorned brunch if you have to attend one...

So, when conflicted sister decided to vent to Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her sister expecting her to pay for her baby shower, people were ready to dive in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting to spend my own money on my sister’s baby shower?

My (24F) Sister (28F) is pregnant with her first child with her husband. Without even consulting me or anyone, almost immediately after she told us she was pregnant she basically started planning her own baby shower.

Invitations, venue, theme, guest list, everything. Ok cool she’s excited it makes sense, I guess.

I am not very familiar with baby showers as I’ve never been to one let alone thrown one. My mom reached out to me saying “Just so you know, your sister is expecting you to throw this shower for her.”