Woman refuses to visit sister and her newborn; 'Not after EVERYTHING this family has done to me.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to visit my sister and her newborn?"

I (22F) am the youngest of three in my family. My parents got married when they were both 20 and had my sister and brother pretty quickly after.

They’ve always planned on just two kids, but they accidentally became pregnant with me when they were 38, making my sister and brother 16 and 15 years older than me respectively. My parents and family have constantly reminded me throughout my childhood up until now that I was the mistake in sly ways.

My mom on few occasions had told me she wished she never had me because I ruined her body. Growing up, I was often compared to my sister and always reminded of how I paled in comparison to her. Relatives would often berate me about my appearance, especially acne which I have no control over.