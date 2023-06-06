Woman refuses to watch BF's sister because she has autism; BF calls her ableist.

Being on the spectrum is quite common today. In fact, 1 in every 36 children in the U.S. has some form of Autism, making it fairly common. Being that it is pretty common, you would think more accommodations are available to those that need them, but most people have to rely on friends and family.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A$*hole Subreddit, one woman refuses to babysit her boyfriend's sister with Autism.

She writes:

My (f) boyfriend (m) and I have been dating for one year. He knows my side of the family, and I know him, and my parents adore him and his (autistic) sister even more. It has gotten to the point where every time I invite him over, my parents make me bring his sister as well. I had no problem with that, but it annoyed me over time.