Woman refuses to watch BF's sister because she has autism; BF calls her ableist.

Being on the spectrum is quite common today. In fact, 1 in every 36 children in the U.S. has some form of Autism, making it fairly common. Being that it is pretty common, you would think more accommodations are available to those that need them, but most people have to rely on friends and family.
She writes:
My (f) boyfriend (m) and I have been dating for one year. He knows my side of the family, and I know him, and my parents adore him and his (autistic) sister even more. It has gotten to the point where every time I invite him over, my parents make me bring his sister as well. I had no problem with that, but it annoyed me over time.
She would constantly butt in our conversations, ask the weirdest questions, and always need my boyfriend’s help for the littlest things, and we had to keep a close eye on her all the time. Let’s call my bf Marcus. Marcus and I had no alone time because of his sister, and I couldn’t tell him to make her stay home because my parents would feel bad, and so will Marcus.
Marcus’s dad applied for a job three hours away from home (by airplane). So he had to go there for the interview. Marcus’s mom was going with him. Marcus then said he wanted to go and meet his friend group there since he hadn’t seen them for years (he used to live there) and offered to go.
His parents agreed and wanted to take his sister (let’s call her Alice) with them as no one was there to care for her. When they were looking for airplane seats, there were only three available. As Alice was the youngest, they decided to leave her here and asked me to care for her while they were gone for the whole week.
When I heard that they wanted me to babysit Alice, I quickly said no. Marcus and his parents were shocked. They immediately asked, 'Why?' I said that she was a handful and just annoyed me in general and that I didn’t want to spend my week keeping an eye out/helping a kid with special needs.
His parents were very upset by how I said it, and Marcus called me b@*chy. And most importantly, my parents were furious about what I said about Alice. AITA? And should I apologize?
The internet knows the rules of caretaking.
jennyislander says:
NTA (Not the A%$hole. When did you sign up to become a caregiver to Alice? When did you sign up to become a 24-HOUR caregiver to Alice? Why are Alice's parents not parenting Alice?
If your parents love Alice so so so much, why aren't they volunteering to look after Alice? And why is nobody looking for peers for Alice? Is Alice the only autistic kid in the entire town?
amp_ro says:
NTA for refusing to babysit; that's your right. You are an AH (A&$hole) for how you phrased it, though. You should apologize, but I'd be surprised if your relationship survived this.
Mesapholis says:
Yeah so I think your relationship is kind of over - what you have to learn (and now seems a time good as ever), that when there are issues, you need to talk about them. You and Marcus don't seem to have any more time for yourselves, but you never mentioned that to your or his parents.
Now a situation has come up, where his family actually needs your help, after you fostered an environment that made it seem like you were okay with how things were - and you snapped. What you said could have been said with more compassion, earlier and in a less mean way.
Now you already come across as ableist, your boyfriend sounds disgusted by your behavior and so does his family. Not much to rescue here.
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here) because all adults (I strongly assume you are underage) should have recognized that they should have given you more space, but you also never said anything until it all exploded.
OP, you're not wrong, but you should probably rethink the way you talk about people with disabilities.